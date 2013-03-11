Updates to EzCheckPrinting Virtual Printer Simplifies Check Printing for Quicken/QuickBooks Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The new check-writing and printing solution is now available for users of QuickBooks and Quicken from Halfpricesoft.com, the software creator specializing in inexpensive, user friendly software for small businesses.



Quicken/QuickBooks Check Virtual Printer is the latest and greatest software solution from the Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com developers. With Check Virtual Printer small business users utilizing Quicken or QuickBooks can now use ezCheckPrinting software, to print checks directly from Quicken or QuickBooks on blank stock in one step.



Once downloaded, Quicken Check Virtual Printer and QuickBook Checks Virtual Printer allows the user to export cheque information from Quicken or QuickBooks and the Check Virtual Printer software converts the data for use by ezCheckPrinting and the check is then printed automatically. Users save money and time by printing checks and bank information, as well as the company logo and customized check layout on blank check stock instead of using expensive pre-printed checks.



“This new crossover platform eliminates the need for QuickBooks and Quicken users to enter check information by hand into ezCheckPrinting, saving them a great deal of time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “This capability was requested by a great many of our customers. We responded by making it a stand-alone product rather than including it in ezCheckPrinting in order to keep costs lower for ezCheckPrinting customers who don’t use Quicken or QuickBooks.”



Check Virtual Printer titles are affordable for any size business and easy to use.



Priced at just $39 per installation, Quicken Check Virtual Printer and QuickBooks Checks Virtual Printer are easily affordable for any business and quickly pay for themselves by reducing the time spent writing and printing checks and completely eliminating the need for expensive, pre-printed checks. The software can be downloaded for a free trial online at http://halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. A license key is required for activation and can be purchased for $39 per installation ($69 for QuickBooks version).



To use either Check Virtual Printer title, users simply download and install ezCheckPrinting (if not already installed) on their computer along with Quicken Check Virtual Printer or QuickBooks Checks Virtual Printer. When the software is run, users can send check info from QuickBooks or Quicken with the simple click of a button. A preview screen from EzCheckPrinting pops up so users can review the check before printing.



Quicken Check Virtual Printer and QuickBooks Checks Virtual Printer are both available free through offers with TrialPay



To ensure these new software titles are truly affordable for any business, Halfpricesoft.com has made full versions of Quicken Check Virtual Printer and QuickBooks Checks Virtual Printer available to customers completely free through a special offer from TrialPay. By simply trying products and services from partners of Halpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can get a license key at zero cost. Cost of the license key is paid for by TrialPay advertisers. More details about this special offer can be found online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halpricesoft.com

Quicken and QuickBooks Checks Virtual Printer is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, based in Louisville, Ky. The software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezCheckPrinting, ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet.