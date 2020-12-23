New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market



The UPF sun protective clothing market is set to attain a valuation of USD 1.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. UPF for such clothing is high due to fabrics, dyes, weight, treatments, and wetness of the garment. The applications of UPF sun protective clothing are widespread in several industries and is used as hats & caps, jacket & hoodies, shirts, t-shirts, pants & shorts and swimwear



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the UPF sun protective clothing market is the increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases and skin cancer that creates the demand for these protective apparel to prevent penetration of UV radiation. Changing lifestyles of people along with the increase in average disposable income is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Major industrials are looking forward to launching more attractive and stylish sun protective apparels which may appeal to people to use such products.



COVID-19 Impact on the UPF Sun Protective Clothing Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global UPF Sun Protective Clothing market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global UPF Sun Protective Clothing market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the UPF Sun Protective Clothing market's growth.



Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Segmentation:



The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Cabana Life, Solumbra, IBKUL, UV Skinz Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike, Royal Robins, Helly Hansen and Craghoppers



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



· Hats & Caps



· Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket & Hoodies



· Pants & Shorts



· Swimwear



· Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



· Offline



· Online



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



· Men



· Women



· Kids



Regional Analysis



According to the analysis, the North American region dominated the UPF sun protective clothing market worldwide. Consumers in this region have a high purchasing power and can easily afford sun protective clothes. Moreover, the region has a well-established apparel industry. The Asia Pacific is expected to proliferate and may pose great opportunities for several industrialists and startup companies to enter the market.



