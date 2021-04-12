New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from USD 567.8 million in 2019 to USD 1.16 billion in 2027. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases creates the demand for such protective apparels. Significant rise in average disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The UPF sun protective clothes are being widely common as these possess certain properties which can help in protecting skin when exposed to sunlight. It mainly protects skin from sunburn, skin rashes, long term skin damages and skin cancer. Prevalence of chronic disease like skin cancer amongst a large section of people is leading to greater adoption of these clothes. The products offered by the market can prevent melanoma which is a type of skin cancer. Demand for skin care products and skin care apparels have increased significantly as awareness of people have grown. The rising income and changing lifestyle of people is another factor augmenting the market's growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Pants and shorts product segment may witness steady growth during the forecast period since they are more beneficial than sunscreens and are resistant to chlorine and saltwater.



Offline sales channel is popular in some regions mainly amongst old aged people who are not much acquainted with smartphone apps.



Sun protective apparels for men have been launched by all major manufacturers with lot of variety in patterns, designs, colours and sizes.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of the products amongst women and the easy availability of these products in online platforms.



In March 2017, Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing partnered with two time Olympic gold medallist Summer Sander who is serving as the brand ambassador of the company and promoting its UPF sun protective apparels.



Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing has recently launched products like Women's Navia Cover-Up UPF 50+, Women's Morada Everyday Short Sleeve T-shirt UPF 50+, Women's Enclave Weekend Pants UPF 50+, Men's Ultimate Long Sleeve Rash Guard UPF 50+, Men's Kahuna Swimming Shorts UPF 50+, Baby Lumaleo Bodysuit UPF 50+, Baby Flipper 360 Coverage Swimsuit UPF 50+ amongst others.



In February 2020, Cabana Life collaborated with Talbots which would help the company spread their sun safe messages and expand the reach of stylish UPF solutions



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global UPF Sun Protective Clothing market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global UPF Sun Protective Clothing market are listed below:



Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Cabana Life, Solumbra, IBKUL, UV Skinz Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike, Royal Robins, Helly Hansen and Craghoppers.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Hats & Caps



Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket & Hoodies



Pants & Shorts



Swimwear



Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Offline



Online



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Men



Women



Kids



Radical Features of the UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Report:



Valuable insights into the UPF Sun Protective Clothing market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the UPF Sun Protective Clothing industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



