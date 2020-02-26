Upgrade Sleep in the New Year at Brickell Mattress

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Among the finest beds in the world are those by Hästens and Vispring. With their handmade beds, these brands have achieved fame and popularity, which are among the world's most luxurious mattresses. British royalty and prominent figures like former President John F. Kennedy have slept on these beds known for exceptional comfort.



To create its handmade mattresses, Royal-Pedic combines hypoallergenic and natural materials derived from different parts of the world. The company continues to adjust its standards to create the best beds that customers can buy.



Savvy Rest's luxury mattresses are manufactured in the U.S. and use all-natural materials, including organic cotton and wool. The brand refrains from the use of any toxic chemicals, and its easily adjustable mattresses have also developed a reputation.



Leggett & Platt is known for its customizable beds of premium quality. The company now has over 100 production facilities producing a multitude of flexible bed frames that integrate modern technology such as Wi-Fi and built-in relaxation features.



