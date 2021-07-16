Upgrading Relationships for the 21st Century

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- As a wise person once said "you can be right or you can be married". In this conversation with nationally recognized family therapist, author, and teacher Amy Carroll and Terry Real take a deep dive into just a few of the strategies Terry talks about in his book "The New Rules of Marriage" (loosing strategies that get us in trouble in our most intimate relationships and the winning strategies to become a proactive lover and shift into second consciousness). In addition, we get a sneak preview of Terry's next book about relational empowerment! You're not going to want to miss this episode!



Featuring on the 46th episode of Partner Up! With Amy Carroll on Friday 16th July, Terry Real is a nationally recognized family therapist, author, and teacher. He is particularly known for his groundbreaking work on men and male psychology as well as his work on gender and couples; he has been in private practice for over thirty years.



Terry has appeared often as the relationship expert for Good Morning America and ABC News. His work has been featured in numerous academic articles as well as media venues such as Oprah, 20/20, The Today Show, CNN, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Psychology Today and many others.



Terry Real has written 3 incredible books:



In 1997 he published the national bestseller: I Don't Want To Talk About It, the first book ever written on the topic of male depression.



That was followed by How Can I Get Through To You? an exploration of the role of patriarchy in relationships.



Most recently Terry wrote, The New Rules of Marriage: What You Need to Know to Make Love Work, a practical guide for couples and couples' therapists.



Terry founded The Relational Life Institute. The Institute offers a training program for therapists as well as workshops for couples and individuals.



Join Amy and Terry for this fascinating discussion!https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132167/upgrading-our-relationships-for-the-21st-century



Happy Partnering,

Amy



