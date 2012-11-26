Upgrading to Windows 8 Instant Cash Offers for Your Old Laptops at Cashinyourlaptop.com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- CashInYourLaptop.com is a website that offers computer laptop owners cash in exchange for their old laptop, no matter what condition they are in. Whether it’s a broken laptop or the laptop no longer fits a user’s needs it is often difficult to know what to do. Cashinyourlaptop.com offers cash for laptops putting a little extra money in the owner’s hands. The founders of CashInYourLaptop designed their website to make it as easy as possible for laptop owners to sell their computers and want everyone to know that when a laptop breaks or is no longer of use there is a way to sell the laptop and make money.



CashInYourLaptop.com offers top cash for laptops, even with a broken laptop getting cash is very simple. Visitors to the website will be able to get an instant quote simply by giving the company a little information about their system, its age and its condition. Once that is done, the laptop owner will receive a free quote and if they decide to sell the laptop, they will get their money via PayPal or check by mail. CashInYourLaptop even takes the extra step of providing a free mailing label that can be printed by the seller in their own home. This company goes above and beyond to make selling a laptop as easy as possible.



The excellent customer service doesn’t stop there. Once CashInYourLaptop receives the computer they securely erase and format the hard drive so that no personal information can be retrieved. The company also processes laptops quickly once they are received so that the owner has payment in their accounts as soon as possible. CashInYourLaptop has been buying laptops since 2000 and during that time they have left thousands of customers extremely satisfied. For those with an old laptop or defective system now is the perfect time to take advantage of this service and use the extra money to upgrade to a new laptop with Windows 8 already installed.



About Cashinyourlaptop.com

Those who want to learn more can visit www.cashinyourlaptop.com to receive an instant online quote today.



Media Contact:

Company name: Cashinyourlaptop.com

Email: support@cashinyourlaptop.com

Location: Orlando, FL

Website: http://www.cashinyourlaptop.com