Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pearson (United States), Rowe Furniture (United States), Sherrill Furniture (United States), American Furniture Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), DFS Furniture PLC (United Kingdom), Century Furniture (United States), Norwalk Furniture (United States), Craftmaster Furniture (United States), Palliser Furniture Upholstery Ltd. (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Upholstery Furniture

Upholstered furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments among the global furniture industry. The upholstered furniture is the products where fabric is in close contact with padding materials such as seats and other internal surfaces. Increase in building Construction and changing consumer demographics as well as the tourism & hospitality industry growth is boosting the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Chair, Sofas, Tables, Beds, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Material (Fabric, Leather, Others), Distribution Channel (Online (E-Retailer Websites)



Market Drivers:

Change in Consumer Buying Behavior Owing to Transformation in Living Styles Worldwide

Rising Disposable Income and Affordability & New Designs



Market Trends:

Penetration of Online Stores in Emerging Economies is also Making its Trend across Globe



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Emerging Market such a China, India and Others

Increase in Building Construction Worldwide

Changing Consumer Demographics as well as Tourism & hospitality Industry Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



According to Government of United Kingdom, "The Furniture and Furnishings (Fire Safety) Regulations 1988 (amended 1989, 1993 and 2010) are UK law and are designed to ensure that upholstery components and composites used for furniture supplied in the UK meet specified ignition resistance levels and are suitable labelled".



