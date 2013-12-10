Upper East Side French Restaurant, Marché Du Sud, Wins Michelin Rating

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Marché Du Sud http://www.marchedusud.com a French Restaurant / French Bistro located on the Upper East Side in NYC (1136 First Avenue, New York, NY 10065, (212) 207-4900) is proud to announce that the restaurant has received another glowing Michelin rating.



Marché Du Sud is a gourmet casual French restaurant (with French Bistro offerings), French bakery & market, and wine bar all under one roof, plus a magical French garden with (enclosed outdoor seating) in the back that seats up to 40 (perfect for large groups or parties). The specialty in the restaurant is Alsatian Tarte Flambée, or “French Pizza”, and is consistently praised by NYC’s top food writers.



Marché Du Sud is a top rated NYC French restaurant / French Bistro on CitySearch, Yelp, UrbanSpoon, Trip Advisor, Open Table and other restaurant ranting websites. Marché Du Sud has earned the prestigious award of a Michelin rated French restaurant in NYC two years in a row. Some online reviews of the restaurant include:



“Oh My! A little bit of France in New York City, unpretentious and on the Upper East Side! The service (our server was from Morocco/France), the meal, the liquours were incredible. Well worth a visit. The “authentic” pizza was to die for as was the duck confit with foie gras. Try it, you’ll love it.” ~ TripAdvisor



A really cool casual NYC place with a small market in front, an indoor dining room and an enclosed and heated patio that is the way to go. A perfect place for an omelette and a glass of wine, or perhaps a salad with a little confit du canard. they also have alsatian pizzas – tarte flambee. Take some pate de campagne home from the market. A+++” ~ Zagat



I’ve been to this low key Upper East Side French restaurant a few times. The style is more Provencal than Parisian French. I always get a French pizza (flat breads with extraordinary toppings small enough for one person). All of them are great. Great neighborhood gem. Go! ~ YELP



“Love this place. They have all the French products that you usually cannot find for sell in the us. Very good saucisson, foie gras and many more” ~ Zagat



The Executive Chef, Adil Fawzi has a BA in Culinary Arts from Le Lycee Rene Auffray in Paris, a Master’s Degree in Culinary Arts and Hotel Management from Maxim’s School, one of the most well-regarded culinary institutes in Paris, France, and was also a Chef for the top caterer in Paris, Le Notre & Raynier Marchetti. In addition to Marché Du Sud, Chef Adil is the co-owner and Executive Chef of Bistro 61 http://www.bistro61.com and La Frite http://www.lafritenyc.com both in NYC.



For more information

Marché Du Sud

1136 First Avenue (62nd Street)

New York, NY 10065

(212) 207-4900



Neighborhood: NYC’s Upper East Side

Ambience: Casual, Free WiFi

Cuisine: French Provencal Restaurant / French Bistro Offerings

Seating: Garden & Outdoor Seating Available