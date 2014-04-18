Upper East Side NYC Orthodontist Now Offering Free Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Orthodontic Center of NYC http://www.orthodonticscenternyc.com (located on NYC’s Upper East Side) is now offering free consultations for orthodontic braces, Invisalign, TMJ, cleft palate orthodontics, and oral myofucntional treatments. Additionally, to offer busy New York’s an added convenience SKYPE / virtual consultations are now also being offered.



The best in class NYC orthodontics practice is spearheaded by Bonita Lippman, DDS who is an internationally recognized NYC Orthodontist and oral myofucntional therapy specialist. Dr. Lippman is a top rated braces orthodontist and chances are that if you know someone in NYC who has had braces she is responsible for their beautiful smile.



Dr. Lippman is among the most highly trained orthodontists in NYC. She has practiced as a specialist pediatric & adult orthodontist for over 20 years and has been a board certified dentist for nearly 25 years. Dr. Bonita Lippman personally undertakes every stage of the orthodontic process at the NYC Orthodontics Center: from computer assisted diagnosis through to orthodontic planning and treatment. Known for her friendly demeanor, compassion, and warmness, the NYC Orthodontist provides braces for people of all ages, from children to adults and also offers oral myofucntion thereapy treatments.



Oral myofunctional therapy is an orthodontic program used to correct the improper function of the tongue and facial muscles used at rest, for chewing and for swallowing. Orthodontic myofunctional therapy is used to correct thumb or finger sucking habits, incorrect tongue resting posture, tongue thrust swallowing patterns, open mouth rest posture and mouth breathing. It can help guide teeth into a more desirable relationship during a child’s early development (before the age of 12) and enhance appearance and posture at any stage of life. Dr. Bonita is considered “the” oral myofucntion orthodontist in NYC. Please contact her for a complimentary consultation if you are in need of her expertise. The results from oral myofunctioal therapy are truly life changing.



The NYC Orthodontics Center is a dynamic contemporary orthodontic practice experienced in fitting a modern range of cosmetic orthodontic braces to Invisalign for creating straight teeth and beautiful smiles; in addition to the most contemporary treatments available are offered for TMJ / TMD, cleft palate orthodontics, and craniofacial asymmetry correction.



About Orthodontics Center of NYC

The Orthodontics Center of NYC is conveniently located on New York City’s Upper East Side between Lexington Avenue & Park Avenue @ 121 E 60th St, #1C-b, New York, NY 10022. The Orthodontics Center of NYC is a renowned best in class Upper East Side specialty orthodontics practice which focuses specifically on orthodontic braces and oral myofunctional treatments.



Contact Information

Orthodontics Center of NYC

121 E 60th St

#1C-b

New York, NY 10022

T: (212) 201-9121

http://www.orthodonticscenternyc.com