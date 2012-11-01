UESO Orthodontics Is Praised as Virtual Fountain of Youth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Recent studies have shown that smiling more makes people look and feel younger, and may even make them live longer. These findings come as good news to people seeking ways to significantly improve their lives and rejuvenate their youth. Teeth straightening specialists, like those of Upper Eastside Orthodontists, are dedicated to helping people achieve this goal and receive the benefits of a healthy smile.



A study from the American Psychological Association concluded that smiling makes people look younger. They showed thousands of pictures of people with varying facial expressions and the smiling faces were assumed to be younger than they actually were by the participants in the study. In addition, a 2010 study out of Wayne State University found a direct correlation between smiling and longer life. These studies, along with others, have proven the common wisdom that smiling is a good thing for human wellbeing.



Upper Eastside Orthodontists specialize in teeth straightening and helping to create the best smile possible for their patients. Headed by Dr. Tanya Vaysman, an award winning orthodontic certified specialist, Upper Eastside Orthodontists are New York area experts with braces for children, teens and adult braces. They offer state-of-the-art straightening solutions, including clear braces, lingual invisible braces and the popular Invisalign. As more studies prove the significant mental and physical health benefits associated with smiling, Upper Eastside Orthodontists will continue to create straight and healthy teeth for the people of New York City and beyond.



About Upper Eastside Orthodontists

UESO is the practice of accomplished New York board certified orthodontist Dr. Tanya Vaysman. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, and NYU Dental School where she received her orthodontic specialty certification, Dr. Vaysman is a recipient of multiple honors and awards such as the Academy of Dental Materials Award and the American Association of Women Dentists Colgate-Palmolive Research Award (she was one of just ten nationwide recipients). Dr. Vaysman has numerous professional memberships and affiliations: The American Board of Orthodontics, American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, New York State Dental Association, New York County Dental Society, The New York Academy of Collaborative Dentistry, and the American Association of Women Dentists. For more information, visit http://www.ueso.org.