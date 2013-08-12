Upper Endoscopy (EGD) Procedure in Beverly Hills Can Save People's Life

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California specialist in Upper Endoscopy (EGD) Procedure in Beverly Hills offer care in diagnosing and treatment of issues affecting the upper gastrointestinal tract headed by Dr. Peyton Berookim. Problems in the digestive tract, regrettably, are common at some time in most people’s lives owing to a large range of causes which can be difficult to diagnose. Using a procedure called an upper endoscopy, Dr. Berookim can swiftly diagnose and treat a range of conditions that cause pain and discomfort.



An upper endoscopy (EGD) is a procedure in which the upper GI tract is examined. Although it is primarily used to diagnose the cause of the problem, it can also directly treat certain conditions. Polyps and other abnormalities can be efficiently removed and bleeding ulcers treated, using the endoscope. An endoscope is a flexible lighted tube which is used in order to view the GI tract, allowing the doctor to examine the esophagus, stomach and duodenum (small intestine), for abnormalities to identify the cause of your symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms including, problems swallowing, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating, or gastrointestinal bleeding, it may be necessary for you to undergo an EGD in order to identify and treat the problem. On average, the procedure lasts about 10 minutes and is undergone with the use of a sedative so that no discomfort is felt. When a medical procedure is a necessity, selecting a certified medical professional is a consideration that should not be overlooked; in short, you need to find the best GI doctor. This is why double board-certified Dr. Peyton Berookim and his clinic are a natural choice.



About Dr. Berookim

Dr. Berookim has built a reputation of quality care for treatment of gastrointestinal health issues in the Beverly Hills area and beyond. Before undergoing any treatment, Dr. Berookim will take the time to discuss your symptoms in detail and recommend the best course of action. The high level of trust and outstanding reputation that the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California enjoys, is due to the personal attention and care that is afforded to all their patients. If you are afflicted by GI problems, don't hesitate to seek professional medical advice. If you have any questions relating to any aspect of this area of your health, contact them today at: 310.271.1122



Gastroenterology institute of Southern California

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204,

Beverly Hills, CA 90211,

Phone: 310.271.1122

Fax: 310.271.1126

Website: http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/egd