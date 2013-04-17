Upscale Mom Founder, Sarah Tamilarasan, Receives the Coveted Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal for Her Creation, the Windel

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Sarah Tamilarasan, founder of Upscale Mom, has received the prestigious Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Media, Inc. seal of approval for her innovative creation, the Windel. The chic and stylish invention is a wall-mounted cabinet for baby items that incorporates a baby wipe dispenser with a 16x20 picture frame.



“I’m honored that the Windel was awarded this designation,” said Tamilarasan. “I set out to create stylish furniture that would accommodate any décor and make parents’ lives easier. I’m proud that it succeeded in accomplishing that goal.”



The PTPA seal is recognizable worldwide and a highly sought endorsement by companies around the globe. The organization is the leading awards program within the parent testing community, providing objective evaluations of family friendly products and services that offer exceptional value. Items selected for testing by the PTPA are carefully examined by a panel of independent individuals to ascertain the item’s worth and merit, utilizing a stringent testing process.



The Windel is a multi-purpose cabinet that can be secured to the wall in any room of the house to hold a multitude of baby items, from diapers and lotion to hand sanitizer. Each Windel is handcrafted of hardwood construction. The cabinet includes a cleverly hidden baby wipe holder that can be dispensed from the bottom or right side. Storage compartments and adjustable shelves can be arranged in multiple configurations to suit users’ needs.



The all-in-one cabinet comes with all the necessary mounting hardware and measures a spacious 5.6x19x23. The closed product features a shatterproof acrylic front that holds a 16x20 photo of baby. The unique diaper changing station clears clutter and transitions into a safe hiding place for keys, TV remotes and similar objects when children have outgrown the need for diapers.



Fans can follow Tamilarasan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UpscaleMom and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Upscale_Mom . The Windel is available on Amazon.com at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00B1YMYJY at http://www.bestplaceforshopping.com , and on the official website. Chandrasekar also maintains an informative blog where she discusses topics of interest to parents.



About The Windel

The Windel offers fashionable style and a welcome departure from bulky, unattractive diaper changing furniture, as evidenced by the Parent Tested Parent Approved Media, Inc. seal of approval. Based on independent evaluations, the coveted endorsement provides consumers with an outward sign of recognition and quality that’s trusted by individuals around the world. The reputable PTPA award validates Tamilarasan’s vision of diaper changing furniture that combines functionality with beauty.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.upscale-mom.com