UpscaleWholesale.com Offers Finest Quality Products at Wholesale Prices

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- With their intent to make quality products like jewelry items, artworks, gems, diamonds, memorabilia, watches, handbags and other collectibles affordable to all, the Florida-based online auction store UpscaleWholesale.com serves its clients with the best of its abilities and expertise. The brand new online auction store has an upbeat collection of diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and vintage jewelry pieces on sale. The online store sells upscale items through live, timed and Buy Now auctions, which are open for all.



Talking about the range of exclusive items available at UpscaleWholesale.com, one of the company executives stated, “After logging on to our brand new online auction store, prospective buyers and bidders would find a range of finest quality collectibles, sports memorabilia and vintage jewelry pieces, such as byzantine jewelry, old coins, and other exclusive stuff seeking their approval. We guarantee quality and authenticity for all of our products. Moreover, those who wish to put their items for auction would find our online auction store perfectly suited to their myriad requirements.”



Customers who wish to enjoy the best of everything will find UpscaleWholesale.com a one-stop destination for purchasing upscale items. All the products listed on the website are reasonably priced to ensure that people will find them affordable. Customers may increase their chances of buying exquisite products by participating in live auctions. The store allows customers to bid for quality products and grab them at wholesale prices. Customers have the option to buy their preferred products through live, timed and Buy Now auctions.



The company executive further said, “We take immense pride in providing the best of everything a prospective buyer can ask for – be it gemstones, sports goods, photographs, musical instruments, autographs, celebrity apparels, collectibles, proof sets, coins, sculptures, jewelry pieces or paintings. Despite the fact that we have just entered the arena, we are getting an impressive customer response, which motivates us to move further and offer the best stuff to our clients.”



It has not been six months since the online auction store came into existence; nevertheless, the auction store has quite successfully managed to create a buzz among its contenders. UpscaleWholesale.com allows its clients to subscribe to its Auction Alert E-mails service, which qualifies them to receive the latest updates on live, timed or Buy Now auctions. Those who wish to know more about antique jewelry auctions online may visit us at our official website.



About UpscaleWholesale.com

UpscaleWholesale.com, the leading online supplier of high-end products, sells exotic yet unique jewelry items, exquisite artwork and other attractive stuff at wholesale prices. The online store commits itself to provide an easy, online bidding facility to its customers, who do not want to miss their chances of grabbing exquisite, exotic products. The company specializes in selling exclusive gems, memorabilia, diamonds, handbags, watches and other collectibles. Each item sold by UpscaleWholesale.com is aesthetic in its truest sense. While moving through the site, visitors can find a bevy of items that may draw their attention. To pick your preferred item from a great collection of exclusive items, you can see page or visit UpscaleWholesale.com official website.



Contact Details:



UpscaleWholesale.com

Website: http://www.upscalewholesale.com/

Phone: 1-855-367-8600 (toll free)

Email: customerservice@UpscaleWholesale.com