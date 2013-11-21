Morton Grove, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- With a $25,000 goal Lori Goldstein has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to raise money for the Upstairs Hair Affair, an environmentally friendly organic hair salon soon to be presented to the Chicagoland area. The jewel in the crown of this objective is that the salon, though surely rare in any landscape, will also be woman owned. Devoted to doing her part to save the planet the campaign will support the forward-thinking salon and thereby create a perfectly safe and healthy approach to achieving beautiful hair. Lori Goldstein, CEO of Upstairs Hair Affair said of the projected plans, “There’s no doubt, this is an out of the box way to approach the salon experience and we’re excited about that outlook. We plan to offer clients a safe, comfortable environment where they can relax with a glass of wine or craft beer after work and catch up on the latest news. It’ll be a great place to just sit with a friend while munching on healthy fruits and veggies. It’s an overall experience that we’re after. A healthy experience.”



Happy that no longer will clients have to endure strong odors or breathing difficulty due to harsh chemical treatments the Upstairs Hair Affair will be a safe way to achieve a gorgeous appearance healthfully. The forward-thinking salon in Morton Grove, Illinois will use funds raised on Indiegogo to finish paying for construction on the location and to purchase a frontage sign. Funding will also support the payment of employees and operating expenses for the first few months of operation.



Upstairs Hair Affair is a woman owned hair salon that is slated to use only certified organic haircare products which include color, perm solutions, keratin smoothing systems and daily use products. The company endeavors to be as eco-friendly as possible using non-toxic materials wherever feasible and all-natural cleaning products. The Upstairs Hair Affair aims to use recycled paper products and the implementation of a strict recycling program.



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