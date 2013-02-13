Upstart Aims to Shake-Up Online Recruiting with Data

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Though the Internet has disrupted all sectors of the economy, recruiting remains mostly unchanged. Though jobs are now posted online in addition to print, the paradigms remain the same. An employer or a recruiter seeking to fill an open position has no accurate way to measure the effectiveness of their job posting. The Canadian job listing service Hospital.ca aims to remedy this problem by providing more data to job posters, but also to jobseekers.



Filling openings with qualified health care professionals is often a difficult task for Canadian recruiters, whether it’s rural communities off the radar to applicants in cities, or hospitals with nursing shortages recruiting in the newly competitive market of globally mobile nurses... Hospital.ca was created with the ambitious goal to improve recruiting in the large medical & health care sector.



Hospital.ca is addressing two common challenges by leveraging data analytics:



(1) As health care recruiting budgets are quite limited, recruiting efforts must be cost-effective, but, just as importantly, be quantifiable: Employers who post job ads using Hospital.ca get access to real-time geographical data of all the viewers of their posting. For the first time, it’s now possible to gauge the reach of a single job posting. This has implications for assessing the market for specific positions by geography, and for helping to craft better job ads in the future.



(2) As information overload is no longer a theory, but a fact of life, Hospital.ca is developing tools to help medical job listings stand out. Some strategies are not new, such as engaging job seekers in social media (in 4 weeks, the Hospital.ca Twitter account http://twitter.com/hospital_ca has already surpassed 13000 followers), but others are completely new: Hospital.ca has just released a WordPress plugin so that anyone can easily add a widget to their website or blog to see a live map of Canada showing the latest health care job openings. It is hoped that by using such tools, the health care staffing needs of remote communities might get more visibility.



About Hospital.ca

Hospital.ca is job listing service specializing in the Canadian health care and medical jobs market. It was started by JAMBA Inc. in January 2013.



