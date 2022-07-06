Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 12, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 12, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST).



Investors who purchased shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 12, 2022. NASDAQ: UPST stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) common shares between November 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans, that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



