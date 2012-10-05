Upstart Trust Financies Brings Debt Consolidated Loans to UK by DebtConsolidation-Loan.co.uk

St Ives, Cornwall -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Trust Financies has announced the launch of a new debt consolidation site http://debtconsolidation-loan.co.uk/ to the public after financial strategies in their beta version showed up to 50% debt reduction for their customers. No fees or credit checks were also announced as attractive features at the press release.



While elaborating about the vision of the business, Andy Monnow, Media spokesperson of Trust Finances said “A person is bankrupt every 4 min 49 sec in the U.K. Staggering statistics like these are of no surprise in today’s feeble global economy. Incapability to pay piled up debt along with their lofty interest rates has not helped the situation. With our rigorously tested financial strategies we not only want to offer the consumers the best debt consolidation option but also want to assist in improving the economic scenario in our country”.



The debt consolidation loan website, debtconsolidation-loan.co.uk, has launched a quick form fill up on the basis of which they determine if they can provide debt consolidation loans to the applicant. Due to their no credit checks policy it is possible that they will accept clients who are turned down from various banks and financial agencies, observe Financial Analysts.



When asked how Trust Finances will cope with the immense competition in debt consolidation since the collapse of economy, they replied that their financial strategies can provide up to 50% debt reduction which is very hard to compete with, also the results from beta version surpassed their expectations hence they were confident with the launch of http://www.debtconsolidation-loan.co.uk/, affirmed Andy Monnow on launch.



Many people with poor finances believe that the strategy to consolidate debt is an ideal option of payment of debts. However, renowned economist Norman Clapton says that one should be careful when making a decision, “With increasing number of people becoming bankrupt, the option to consolidate debt is not a voluntary one. The general public is desperate for assistance. Companies providing debt consolidation loans should be properly researched and only when complete clarity of payment of bills is obtained one should transfer their debts.”



About Trust Financies

Trust Financies is a financial agency based in St. Ives, United Kingdom. The founders have vast experience in the financial market and banking industry. They specialize in debt consolidation loans and have proposed various financial alternatives to payment of debts. Their website DEBTCONSOLIDATION-LOAN.CO.UK provides debt consolidation loan to people with bad credit.



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of DEBTCONSOLIDATION-LOAN.CO.UK, please contact Andy Monnow at 01444 390 855 or email at help@debtconsolidation-loan.co.uk.