Upstate NY RAP GENIUS, IT'S NIQUE, SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION DEAL

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Quickly they found a studio to work in and released "How I Feel 2." This parlayed into two full length mixtapes with Cash Money / Poe Boy artist Brisco, which was followed by a monstrous mixtape release hosted by DJ Khaled.



This was followed by a brief hiatus which had some highlights, such as producing as well as being featured on the hook of G-Unit artist Spider Loc's last single "I'mma Get Mine." Now It's Nique is gearing up to drop his first official ITunes release, "The Lights Come On At Night" featuring Kool G Rap, GunPlay, Billy Danze, Project Pat & more.



Wealth Nation Entertainment in partnership with, It’s Nique, inks exclusive major distribution deal with Universal Music Group/Fontana Distribution for his highly anticipated debut off his upcoming album-”The Lights Come On At Night"



At the age of 15 he released his first official CD entitled "The Eighty Eight Baby”. After seeing a great success with hand to hand sales locally, he released 4 more mixtapes.



About It's Nique

Sensing that he had maxed out what he could do in a small region and a feeling that bad decisions were catching up with him, he relocated to Broward County, Florida despite only knowing one person there.



All Inquiries:

Media: wealthnationpr@gmail.com

Booking: (310) 425-9797

http://www.itsnique.com