Upstream Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q3 2013 - NOCâ??S Gear Up for High Value Cross Border Acquisitions

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Upstream Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q3 2013 - NOCs Gear Up for High Value Cross Border Acquisitions market report to its offering

Upstream Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q3 2013 - NOCs Gear Up for High Value Cross Border Acquisitions



Summary



The publisher's Upstream Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q3 2013 - NOCs Gear Up for High Value Cross Border Acquisitions report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, partnerships, and PE/VC transactions registered in the upstream segment in Q3 2013. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters segregated into deal types, segments, and geographies.



Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

- Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Partnerships, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry

- Summary of upstream oil and gas deals globally in the last five quarters

- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

- Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves



Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the upstream oil and gas industry

- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance to upstream companies

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

- Identify top deals makers in the upstream oil and gas industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148055/upstream-oil-and-gas-quarterly-deals-review-q3-2013-nocs-gear-up-for-high-value-cross-border-acquisitions.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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