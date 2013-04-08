Upsurge in Teeth Whitening Injuries - The Law Has Changed in Europe

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The market for teeth whitening kits has expanded dramatically over the last ten years. With the booming cult of celebrity, fans and admirers are clamouring to have Hollywood smiles similar to their heroes, only to find that the cost of the process can be prohibitive. Naturally enough, people have turned to cheaper teeth whitening alternatives, which has created an opportunity for unscrupulous online suppliers to make huge profits, and in some cases, severely injure the paying customer in the process.



Following a spate of cases in Europe where people reported varying damage to gum tissue ranging from irritation to 2nd degree burns after purchasing teeth whitening kits, the law relating to the sale of these kits within Europe has changed. Unless a person is a qualified dentist, it is now illegal to sell teeth whitening products containing hydrogen peroxide, which is the effective bleaching agent in around 95% of teeth whitening kits sold online at the moment. Qualified dentists must limit the concentration of any hydrogen peroxide in their treatments to a maximum of 6%.



A spokesman at Smilewhite.net , an online information resource on teeth whitening kits, explained “The problem at the moment is that the average customer for these types of products is completely unaware of the potential risks involved , and very few people are aware of the legal changes. What we really need is co-ordinated action via Government intervention, with the emphasis on raising awareness of the very real potential for damage these kits can cause. For anyone considering purchasing teeth whitening kits online, the message is to thoroughly research before you buy”



