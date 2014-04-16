Uptick News Wire Issues Buy Rating for ERBB

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Tranzbyte ERBB is pleased with the unveiling of “ZaZZZ” on Saturday the 12th. “It was absolutely positive from start to finish” said COO Stephen Shearin. The unofficial shareholders meeting provided a chance for investors to finally experience “ZaZZZ”. Additionally, the company gained extensive insight as to last minute modifications before mass distribution. Tranzbyte is excited to prepare for its flagpole distribution of “ZaZZZ” and hope’s to finish beta testing within a month. The company has an extensive understanding of the dispensary business model; and has produced innovate solutions to accommodate the new growing market.



Additionally, Tranzbyte has the technology to retrofit each individual machine as a customization for each client/dispensary. “We’re a technology company that’s applying our skill sets to this space. We’re not strictly trying to produce medicals or just grow lights.” ERBB has shown great diversification, partnering with Lakers point guard Steve Nash to create “One Bode”. One Bode is a nutrition company offering a variety of vitamins and supplements. The company’s top selling product is “Flo” which is a proprietary digestive supplement.



ERBB closed on 4.15.14 @ 0.05 a share. Many were confused or had mixed emotions about the decline. Despite the slight recession in price Mr. Shearin is optimistic saying; “My focus is on doing good business with good companies growing good revenues. We don’t put out news that isn’t news. We don’t sell anything of our own. We just do no shenanigans.”ERBB to date has grown more than 200% since February. The company is doing its due diligence to be a powerhouse in a growing market, while simultaneously making it possible for patients to receive MMJ. ERBB is slated to soar and UPTICK News Wire is issuing a 6 month buy rating with a target price of 0.25 a share.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Harvey Westbury Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.



Tranzbyte Corporation

David G. Gwyther

President

1221 W Warner Rd Suite 103

Tempe, AZ 85284

480-443-1600

davidgwyther@tranzbyte.com

http://www.tranzbyte.com