UpTo90Off.com Offers Easy Access to Discounts

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- SmartWeb Online, a nationally known internet marketing consulting company, has announced the launch of their newest "Amazon deals" online shopping website at UpTo90off.com.



"Finding the exceptional deals on Amazon.com used to be a fairly difficult and time-consuming process, but with UpTo90off.com, consumers can plug in their search criteria, add the discount percentage they're looking for, and out pop the results", says SmartWeb Online founder and CEO Greg Simonds.



The website was built to give online shoppers looking for great deals, access to discounts of up to 90% from retailers like Amazon.com. Many online retailers don't list highly discounted items in their general search results, but they do maintain such items in their inventory. The new website at UpTo90off.com finds those items for users free of charge. There is no cost to use UpTo90off.com, nor do users have to register. It's all anonymous.



According to Mr. Simonds, UpTo90off.com can save online shoppers both time and money. "UpTo90off.com users can log onto the website without ever registering or giving out their email address, and we never ask for any credit card or personal information. There are tremendous discounts in nearly every category of products - you just have to know how to find the Amazon deals. With UpTo90off.com, it's super easy." Regular online shoppers are encouraged to bookmark the website so they won't miss valuable discounts when shopping.



SmartWeb Online is a nationally known consulting firm based in Nashville, Tennessee specializing in providing internet marketing services, affordable websites design and ecommerce solutions to small and medium sized businesses. Mobile website design services are provided by SmartWebMobile.com, the mobile marketing arm of SmartWeb Online.



For further information about UpTo90Off.com, contact:



Greg Simonds

SmartWeb Online

P.O. Box 4054

Brentwood, TN 37024

Email: admin@smartwebonline.net

Telephone: (870) 404-7334

Website: http://UpTo90off.com

Website: http://SmartWebOnline.net