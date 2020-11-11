Uptown at Farrer Luxurious Condominium at Farrer Park MRT – A Gem at the Heart of the City

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- With increasing the popularity of living apartments growing and luxury apartments are becoming more and more comfortable for people, corporate couples, downsizers and first home buyers. It is a great lifestyle decision with many benefits. With Uptown at Farrer luxury apartments, they don't compromise for comfort, efficiency, and quality. It is a part of designing luxurious items, whether it is cars or homes. All these facilities which are fully synchronized help to people. It is the beautiful floors, modernized lights, they all come together to create an elegant setting for one to live in. These are benefits which are hard to deny, and this is what lures people in and makes it enjoyable.



Uptown Farrer is a new private mixed development, with residential units and commercial shops, located at Perumal Road, Singapore. Developed by top-tier builder and developer Perumal Development Pte Ltd, residents can expect top quality residences built to a high standard.



Uptown@Farrer Condo comprises of 116 premium residential units, together with 7 commercial shops, in a single block of 24 Storeys. With 41,417sqft of prime land, there is ample space for facilities such as 32m Lap Pool, Jacuzzi, Aqua Deck, Gym, Hickory Grill, Jasmine Lawn and Murraya Trail, providing residents with activities for family fun.There is a wide selection of floorplan layouts at Uptown at Farrer Singapore. From 2 Bedroom Compact units to spacious 5 bedroom Duplex unit, families of all sizes and preference can select an ideal home. With unblocked panoramic views all around the development, residents can enjoy amazing city views right from their homes.



The location of Uptown@Farrer Project at Perumal Road is enviable. At the edge of the city, Farrer Park is conveniently near to DhobyGhaut, City area, and the Central Business District. Travelling to all parts of Singapore for work or play, is easy and accessible by the rail network, saving much precious time.Food, Retail and Entertainment needs are fully satisfied, firstly at the City Square Shopping Mall just a few steps away, and at Mustafa Center, Plaza Singapura, and Vivocity. With the biggest and best malls in Singapore within minutes away, residents can experience the convenience joy of city living without the high costs of living in the city.



Uptown at Farrer Singapore offers attractive prices. With only the best quality fittings and finishing used, such as Grohe and Duravit Sanitary Fittings, Bosch Appliances, and Samsung Digital DoorLock Set, purchasers can be assured of getting the best value in their purchases.



With an outstanding location at the city fringe, next to Farrer Park MRT and one of the best malls in Singapore City Square Mall, and an array of floorplans at attractive prices, Uptown@Farrer strikes the perfect balance of exclusivity, accessibility and affordability. Residents can expect years of amazing long term family stay with the utmost convenience if you contact them now.



