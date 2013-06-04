Uptown: Fast-Paced & Dark New Crime Thriller Depicts Perilous U.S. Sex Trafficking 'World'

Duluth, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- While most authors use their debut novel to simply test the literary waters, Minnesota’s Jim Riggen is using his to prove that he’s a literary force to be reckoned with. Boasting a bold and twist-laden narrative that focuses on a U.S sex trafficking ring, Riggen’s upcoming release is expected to directly compete with its genre’s best-sellers.



Don’t be fooled by the short and sweet title; ‘Uptown’ is an intricate and captivating literary journey that whisks readers into a world they’ll likely never see for real.



Synopsis:



Ex-Detective Mark Kennedy was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for his part in a vicious, mob-related crime. He does what he must to survive prison life, and when he suddenly finds himself free—back amongst old friends and enemies—he is drawn into a life he never thought he would lead again.



Rachel Davis is a capable young woman, ready for college and the beginning of her new life, yet she is unprepared for the terror that awaits her on an innocent night out on the town.



Detective Will Sutherland thought he had escaped the corruption of his previous job when he moved to Brattleboro, Vermont, but with the sudden rise in local violent crime, he is forced to face his past—and his dangerous obsession with his own investigation.



These characters’ individual stories are woven into a dark tapestry in this captivating new thriller, set against the backdrop of a luxurious, state-of-the-art casino that attracts both high rollers and the lowest of criminals. It’s a world where manipulation means control, and the concept of trust is the difference between life and death.



Who is willing to go the furthest and break the rules to achieve justice? And to what degree is justice served when the path to attain it turns sinister and twisted?



As the author explains, his book stretches the envelope to leave readers deciding who is in the right.



“It is a book based on opposite perspectives as well as how far people are willing to go to achieve ‘true justice’, and to what degree an act can be ‘just’ when the path to get it becomes so twisted,” says Riggen.



Continuing, “It will also raise some deeper and more profound gray-area questions regarding our perception of ethics, morals, and the current system. Rachel Davis' story will captivate and inspire while the juxtaposition of the other characters will force people to think about where their morals and ethics lie.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to keep his writing well-paced, progressive and wholly original.



“I want readers to have something totally new to sink their teeth into. Sex trafficking is a very real problem in our country, yet few books will fictionalize it for fear of offending victims. I’m certainly trying to push the boundaries in a way that highlights the problems we face with this reprehensible illegal trade, while staying respectful of those living the life for themselves,” he adds.



With the book expected to be in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Uptown’ is due for release on June 24th, 2013 – available via Amazon, B&N and other major retailers in both paperback and ebook format.



About Jim Riggen

Jim Riggen hails from Montpelier, Vermont. After graduating from the University of Vermont, he moved to Miami, Florida, where he attended Barry University’s Physician Assistant Master’s program. The sharp contrasts between his hometown and Miami fascinated him. Especially intriguing was the idea that so many individual life-changing events can occur simultaneously—a birth and a death, a wedding and a kidnapping—and how these different paths can collide unexpectedly, leading Jim to write Uptown, a book founded on these stark contrasts.