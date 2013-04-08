Uptown Tap House Announces Its Continued March Madness Event with New Drink Specials

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Getting ready for the biggest sporting events of the year, Uptown Tap House in DC announces its March Madness Event with new and exciting drink specials. Die hard sport fans will be treated to $3 domestic drafts and half price wings for every game during the NCAA Tournament. Die-hard sport fans will not miss a single minute of action because the bar is surrounded by 35 HD Flat Screen TVs. Guests should reserve tables early because this event is bound to be filled up with the most die-hard college basketball fans in DC. To make table reservations, please call 212-300-4046.



After celebrating the craziness of March Madness, guests are encouraged to stop back in for the restaurant’s famous oyster bar in DC. Some of the more popular choices from the raw bar are the Combo Platters. The Raw Bar Combo Platter features three delicious platters to choose from. For romantic dinner with a loved one, guests will enjoy The Sixer, which features six oysters, shrimp and clams. For a larger dinner, for such events as a corporate meeting, guests will enjoy the Deluxe Platter which features 12 oysters, shrimp, clams, crab claws and crab cocktails. For late-night diners, Uptown Tap House features half-price Oysters and Raw Bar Platters from 10 pm until close. This special is good every night of the week.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.