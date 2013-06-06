Uptown Tap House Announces June Birthday Party Celebration

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- People looking to celebrate their birthday party in DC will be pleased to know that Uptown Tap House has announced its annual June Birthday Bash celebration. There is nothing like enjoying cheap drink specials and great food while guests of honor celebrate the month they were brought in to the world.



To make June the best birthday month yet, every birthday boy or girl that comes to Uptown Tap House will enjoy complimentary drinks on the house on Saturday June 8th. Friends of the special birthday boys or girls will not be left out, as they will enjoy $3 Ketel One and Smirnoff cocktails and select beers from 10 pm to 1 am. To set up a birthday party, email the event coordinator at uptowndc.dominique@gmail.com or call the bar at 202-224-2030.



People who cannot make it out to the bar for the special June birthday celebration can stop by any day of the week for an affordable happy hour. After work, young professionals of DC will be able to enjoy half price specialty cocktails and draft beers every Monday through Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Since Friday is the biggest drinking night of the week, Uptown Tap House will make everything behind the bar half price.



No matter which day of the week residents of DC visit, there will be something special to offer. From great food to cheap drink specials, each day of the week will be a completely different experience. Every time guests visit the bar, there will be a friendly staff member greeting them with a smile and an ice cold drink.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.