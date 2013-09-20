Uptown Tap House Announces Newly Renovated Upscale Bar

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Uptown Tap House, a new restaurant and sports bar in Washington, DC, has recently renovated their entire restaurant to provide for a cozier environment. The inside of the restaurant is completely redone and features marble topped bars and hardwood floors to add to the allure. To further convenience those guests who prefer outside seating, Uptown Tap House also features patio seating and has some of the most affordable dishes in DC.



In addition to the upscale features of the restaurant, the menu has been upgraded as well. Complete with a variety of quality bar foods, including tuna and avocado tartare, fresh tahini and kalamata hummus, seafood platters and truffled steak and cheese egg rolls, Uptown Tap House now features a variety of entrees. For the fall season, there is pumpkin ravioli served in a brown butter sauce and those meat lovers can order bratwursts, pork chops or meatloaf. Every dish is under $20.



Despite the new stylish look, there is still plenty of entertainment for guests to enjoy. Uptown Tap House boasts a daily happy hour in DC to let loose after a work day. All guests will enjoy the upscale drinks and refined eating that Uptown Tap House has to offer.



To keep up the theme as a renowned party bar in DC, guests are encouraged to plan their next private party with the party planning professionals at Uptown Tap House. Whether celebrating a birthday, reunion, or throwing a bachelorette party, guests can customize their party with open bar packages, cocktail packages, or buffets with selections from the all-new menu. The private room features a fully stocked bar and five televisions.



As football season heats up, Uptown Tap House is now showing all New England Patriots games in the back of the restaurant with sound. Guests can enjoy a raw bar, seafood platter, or classic Buffalo wings from the menu while surrounded by fellow Patriots fans. Bring a group of friends and cheer on as Tom Brady tries to lead his team to its 10th division title in 11 years.



For more information on the daily happy hour or to inquire about private events and reservations, please call 202-244-2030 or visit their website today.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.