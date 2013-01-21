Uptown Tap House in DC Announces New Drink Specials During Their Happy Hour in 2013

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Already an established bar and restaurant, Uptown Tap House announces new drink specials during their happy hour in DC. During the week, the bar will be serving half-price specialty cocktails and draft beers. Uptown Tap House understands that a delicious drink is only as good as the food it comes with. This is why the bar will also be serving $5, $6, $7 appetizers during happy hour as well. The daily happy hour is available Monday through Friday, from 4 pm until 8 pm at the bar. For more details on the happy hour specials being served, call 202-244-2030.



Other than serving daily happy hour specials, each night at the party bar in DC features more fun such as contests, trivia, live entertainment and more. A great way to watch the big game, Uptown Tap House features All-You-Can-Eat wings, every Monday night. Jam-packed with more excitement, Monday night is also the designate trivia night during the week. From 7 pm until 9 pm, guests will have a chance to compete in pop culture trivia quizzes and win prizes. As a first prize, $50 gift cards will be handed out to every member of the winning team. As a second prize, team members will be treated to a round of beers. The third prize will include a free appetizer for each member of the team. Food and trivia is an exciting way to kick off the work week.



Any night of the week at Uptown Tap House is ideal for a private party in DC. The bar features a spacious private party room that is easily accessible for up to 100 people. Along with a private bartender, event staff will be on hand throughout the night to serve the group food and drinks.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. We will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.