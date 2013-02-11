Uptown Tap House in DC Announces New Drink Specials Every Thursday Night in February

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Uptown Tap House, an established party bar in DC, announces new drink specials every Thursday night in February. For corporate employees looking to enjoy cheap drink specials, Uptown Tap House is offering a late-night happy hour that is available until 9 pm. With the late night happy hour in DC, corporate employees don‘t need to worry about leaving work late, because the drinks will be waiting for them when they get out. On Thursdays, all specialty cocktails and draft beers are half-price at the bar. Thursday night is also home to Student Night, where guests who show their student ID will be treated to $3 mixed drinks and 16oz cans of beer. Student Night takes place every Thursday night, from 9 pm until close.



Other than serving a daily happy hour, Uptown Tap House is an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in DC. The event coordinator provides multiple private party packages including a wide selection of catering options and open bar access. Having open bar access is ideal for larger birthday party groups because guests have the opportunity to pay a set amount up front, which is cheaper than paying per drink. As with all birthday parties, the special birthday boy or girl can drink for free and their guests at the party will enjoy half-price drinks and appetizers.



The private party room at Uptown Tap House is ideal for hosting a corporate party in DC. Whether the group is large or small, the private party room offers ample space so guests can enjoy a fun night out on the town. Other than corporate parties, the private party room has hosted many other events including bridal showers, sit-down cocktail dinners and bachelorette parties.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. We will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.