Uptown Tap House in DC Announces Pre-St. Patty's Day Party

Uptown Tap House, the established party bar in DC, is gearing up for the biggest drinking day of the year by throwing a pre-St. Patty's Day party. Being that St. Patty's Day is a little over a month away, Uptown Tap House is asking people of DC to join them in getting the party started earlier. To kick-off the big event, the bar will be serving $5 Car Bombs, Jameson shots and Guinness beer. The best part about the event is that everybody who wears an all-green outfit will receive a free drink. The best all-green outfit will win a special prize. Anybody interested in joining in on the fun can stop by Uptown Tap House from 9 pm until 11 pm.



Other than throwing the biggest St. Patty’s Day of the year, Uptown Tap House offers daily drink specials during their Happy Hour in DC. The happy Hour at Uptown Tap House Is available every Monday through Friday from 4 pm until 7pm. During this time, the bar will be serving half-price specialty cocktails and draft beers. For people who bring their appetites, the kitchen will also have select appetizers half-off as well.



Uptown Tap House caters to groups who want to reserve a private party in DC. One of the more popular choices for a private party is the open bar and private happy hour packages. The open bar package is ideal for larger groups because guests can enjoy an unlimited supply of beers, mixed drinks and other alcoholic beverages for a low price. The private happy hour is ideal for co-workers who want to meet up with each other after a hard day of work.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. We will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.