Uptown Tap House in DC Announces Their 1st Annual Ugly Sweater & Holiday Tube Sock Party

Washington, DC. -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Uptown Tap House, the famous party bar in DC, announces their 1st annual Ugly Sweater & Holiday Tube Sock Party. The popular holiday-themed celebration will be taking place on Thursday, December 13th. The bar/restaurant will be serving $5 Egg Nog bombs, $4 Gingerbread Martinis and $3 Chocolate City Ales. Guests who wear their favorite holiday tub-socks will receive a free shot from the bar. Providing entertainment for the night, DJ Smoky will be keeping the fun going throughout the night. The person who wears the ugliest sweater of the evening will win a $100 gift card to Uptown Tap House. The contest begins at 10 pm.



Offering cheap food and drink specials, Uptown Tap House is also an ideal venue for a happy hour in DC. Stephen R. had this to say in a recent Yelp review, about his experience at Uptown Tap House: “Uptown is a great option for a casual night out with friends in Cleveland Park. Some complain about high prices, but if you grab a few friends and check out their Happy Hour Club you can $3 beers, drinks, and wine. You'll also get a free appetizer tray (although I didn't notice ours until it was gone, so I can't speak to its quality) if you bring five friends and sadly we were two people short to get a $50 gift card (you need 10 in your party). It's a definitely improvement over the 4Ps and is a great addition to Cleveland Park when I feel like staying close to home instead of trekking to Adams Morgan or DuPont.”



About Uptown Tap House:

Uptown Tap House, the party bar in DC is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. We will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The restaurant in DC features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate their holiday parties in DC.



For more information on how to host a private party in DC, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.