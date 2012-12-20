Uptown Tap House in DC Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Uptown Tap House, the famous Washington DC bar, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party on Monday, December 31st. Make the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 memorable, by spending them at Uptown Tap House. What better way to spend these moments than by enjoying the cheapest drink specials in DC. The bar will be offering a 5 hour Top Shelf Open Bar along with a tasty food buffet. The buffet will include a made-to-order pasta station, raw bar display, carving station and dessert bar. Along with a Top-Shelf Open Bar, the popular bar in DC will have guaranteed seating, large party packages and bottle service available Party favors will be handed out throughout the night and guests will enjoy a complimentary Champagne Toast, signaling the beginning of another great year. The $65 pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Limited seating is still available so don’t miss out on the chance for a great night out on the town. Spend New Year’s Eve 2012 at Uptown Tap House. For further details about the New Year’s Eve celebration, contact the event coordinator at uptownshanadc@gmail.com.



New Year’s Eve isn’t the only reason to visit Uptown Tap House. The bar/restaurant is also an ideal venue for various parties, including bachelorette, birthday and corporate parties. Uptown Tap House features a private party room that offers ample space for large groups or more intimate gatherings. Their event staff will provide customized food and drink packages to fit the specific needs of each

group.



About Uptown Tap House

