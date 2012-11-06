Uptown Tap House Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Uptown Tap House, an established restaurant in DC, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Available for corporate happy hours, cocktail parties and seated dinner functions, Uptown Tap House offers private party rooms for any holiday location. Uptown Tap House is also the perfect venue for a New Year’s Eve party in DC. Guests interested can inquire about their private room, customized holiday food menu, beverage packages and a New Year’s Eve deal. Uptown Tap House will meet a group’s specifications for a fun New Year’ Eve celebration.



The Washington DC restaurant and bar features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. The private party room and special event space features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate their holiday parties in DC.



Uptown Tap House also offers a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, raw bar, hand selected wine list and more than 40 beers to choose from. Some of the dishes featured are their signature fresh fruit “Crushes” and delicious Po’ Boy sandwiches. Guests interested, are welcome to make reservations for a complimentary seated menu tasting and VIP cocktail hour. Because space is limited, reservations and RSVPs are required for all events.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



For more information, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.