Uptown Tap House Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in the New Year

Uptown Tap House, the popular party bar in DC, is now taking reservations for private parties and events in the New Year. With the new party packages and customized menu options available, 2013 is sure to bring guests of Uptown Tap House many more memorable moments. One of the many party packages available is the open bar package. With the open bar package, guests will be treated to an unlimited supply of the best domestic and imported bottles in town. Depending on the specific needs of the party, Uptown Tap House will add shots and you-call-it drinks to the open bar. The open bar package is popular amongst groups reserving the bar for corporate, bachelorette and birthday parties.



The customized menu options available at Uptown Tap House are ideal for a guest reserving a private party room for a birthday party in DC. As always, the special birthday person will drink for free, as their friends and family members will be treated to cheap drink specials. With every birthday party, an event staff will be on hand, serving guests throughout the night.



Along with providing customized packages for private parties, Uptown Tap House offers a daily happy hour in DC. During their happy hour, all draft beers at Uptown Tap House will be half price. All food and specialty cocktails will also be discounted. With multiple food and drink specials, there is no better way to celebrate a fun night out on the town, than by visiting Uptown Tap House.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House, the party bar in DC is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C focused specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. We will offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The restaurant in DC features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate their holiday parties in DC.



For further information on how Uptown Tap House can host a Private Party in DC, please visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.