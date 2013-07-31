Uptown Tap House Now Accepting Registrations for Happy Hour Club Memberships

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Uptown Tap House is pleased to announce they are now accepting happy hour club registrations for the entire month of August. Members of the happy hour club will enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm-1am on Friday or Saturday night. The complimentary drinks served to the happy hour club members include premium mixed drinks, select bottles, and select drafts. Friends of each happy hour club member will enjoy cheap drink specials during the happy hour in DC. Friends will only have to pay $3 per drink throughout the entire happy hour. Happy hour club members are encouraged to bring as many friends as they can.



Happy hour club members who bring ten friends for the happy hour will receive a $50 gift card to use on their next visit to the popular sports bar in DC. Friends who show up to the happy hour can also sign up for the club and reap the same benefits of being a member of the Uptown Tap House happy hour club. By signing up, they will also be entered into a monthly drawing to win a $100 Uptown Tap House gift card to be used at any time.



Uptown Tap House has become a popular destination for happy hour gatherings in the DC area because it is one of the very few places that host happy hours on the weekend. To become a member of the happy hour club, please go to this link and fill out the form on their website. People can also feel free to call 202-244-2030 if there are any further questions about the happy hour club.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.