Uptown Tap House Now Offering Drink Specials for Football Season

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With football season on the horizon, Uptown Tap House is pleased to announce they will be offering drink specials during every Washington Redskins home game. As the newest home of the New England Patriots in the Washington DC area, Uptown Tap House will be airing every Patriots game with sound on their 13 HD-TVs while offering some of the best drink specials in DC.



Plan a game watch party with all the die-hard Pats fans in DC as packages range from an open bar to consumption tabs with a private room available that comes equipped with five HD-TVs and its own private bar. There are cocktail packages and catering packages depending on the size of the party. If guests are fans of a team other than the Patriots, Uptown Tap House can play their game too. The Redskins open the season on Monday night so come in and take advantage of the daily happy hours as football gets under way in DC.



An upscale sports bar, Uptown Tap House is also offering specials for those groups who wish to hold their fantasy football drafts at the restaurant. If reserved by August 31, groups will receive three hours of all you can drink select draft beers and all you can eat wings for $40 per person. There is free Wi-Fi and a private room available.



Uptown Tap House offers exceptional private party packages throughout the year and will also host a crazy, yet stylish New Year’s Eve party in DC to ring in 2014. With an event space, outdoor patio, and live entertainment, Uptown Tap House will be the place to be for a memorable New Year’s experience. For further information regarding private parties and game watch parties for the Patriots, please call 202-244-2030 today.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.