Uptown Tap House Now Offering New Summer Weekly Specials

This summer many students will be spending money on public transportation to get them to their unpaid internship. Worse than that, the recent college graduates will be spending hard-earned money on paying off their students loans. Money will certainly be tight this summer for those who are involved with school in any way. But the good news is Uptown Tap House has announced new summer weekly specials. People can visit the party bar in DC and celebrate their financial troubles together.



Monday night will feature one of the most popular ways to spend money when low on cash. Guests should remember to bring their appetite because the bar will be offering endless wings for $12. While browsing the newspaper and Craigslist for an extra summer job, guests can drown their sorrows in delicious buffalo wings. After filling up on wings, guests can stay for Trivia Night beginning at 8pm. Even though people may be strapped for money this summer, they can compete with one another to prove who knows more about music and pop culture.



One of the other nights that feature cheap food specials is Tuesday. Every Tuesday this summer, guests can spend their last dollar on $1 tacos. Even if guests only have one dollar to spare, they will sure to have a fun time regardless of their summertime financial trouble. Whether guests choose the beef, pork, or fish tacos, they will be free of worry about their summertime blues for at least one night. Uptown Tap House will be offering many other specials this summer. People interested can visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/events-details.php?id=2610 for more information.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



