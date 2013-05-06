Uptown Tap House Now Taking Reservations for Graduation Parties This Spring

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- As graduation season draws near, newly graduated college students will be looking for a place where they can celebrate with cheap drink specials and delicious food. Uptown Tap House in DC will be answering this challenge by taking reservations for graduation parties this spring. All of those years of hard work will finally be awarded with a custom party package that will fit the needs of each guest. Guests can work with the event coordinator to plan the perfect graduation party. They will help graduates select drink specials, food options and even more. To make a reservation, please contact the event coordinator by calling 202-244-2030.



Before graduation comes, there are still plenty of days to pre-game with an affordable happy hour in DC. Uptown Tap House will be offering cheap drinks that will make those final days of studying less stressful. College students who show up at the bar will be treated to half-price specialty cocktails and draft beers, every Monday through Wednesday. Happy hour will also be served on Thursday until 8 pm as well. Students will be kicking their weekend off on Friday because everything behind the bar will be half-price.



Forget about the long hours of studying and enjoy cheap drink specials at Uptown Tap house throughout the entire week. There only a few more days of class before graduation day arrives, so why not be treated to a couple of fun nights out on the town. The bar features many beers on tap, so students can come by every night of the week for a different taste.



About Uptown Tap House

Uptown Tap House is a new concept located in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C specializing in providing a legendary, casual dining experience. They offer a sophisticated selection of locally inspired seafood dishes, American fare, an expedition raw bar, and a refined, upscale beverage program. Uptown Tap House is located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue Northwest Washington, DC.



The established restaurant features weekly live music and entertainment, daily happy hour paired with nightly specials, and outdoor patio seating. Offering a private party room in DC, along with special event space, Uptown Tap House features its own private bar area. Uptown Tap House will soon become a favorite destination for friends and family to celebrate special occasions.



For further information on upcoming food and drink specials at Uptown Tap House, visit http://www.uptowntaphousedc.com/.