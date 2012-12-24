Upwebhosting Launches the World's Most Affordable High Quality Web Hosting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Industry analysts predict that with the online business getting complex and advance,there is a fast growing need of advanced and perfect web hosting services. An increasing number of more individuals and organizations are moving to the Cloud and superior hosting. Minority of people would be using web-based applications for faster results and better management. But these goals and aspirations won’t be realized in the absence of professional web hosting services. What companies and organizations will look for is full scalability and full redundancy.



Upwebhosting is one name for web hosting that is synonymous for quality and professionalism. With 99.9% uptime, one enjoys 60 day money-back guarantee. Technical support is available 24x7 and all your queries get sorted with the fastest response time. Get unlimited bandwidth as well as unlimited disk storage. These are the world's most affordable web hosting as they charge only $1 per month. Moreover, one get multiple options for payments such as Liberty Reserve, Paypal, 2checkout, Skrill, Perfect Money and Payza.



One can host unlimited domains but without compromising on the quality of services. Clients are not forced to sign for long billing cycles and can opt for shorter billing cycles. You can even try out their unlimited web hosting services after signing up for 3 months and will feel that there is no need to return the money. Use their quality services and pay as you go for cheapest price.



You can sing for 3 Months and pay $4 that comes to an unbelievable ($1.33 per month. Signup for 6 months will cost you $7, annual costs for $12 and for 3 years at $32. Get access to more than 75 open-source scripts such as Magento, WordPress, Drupal, Wiki and Joomla and much more.



About Upwebhosting

Upwebhosting is an easy to surf site where one can get the info they are seeking with complete ease on their web hosting plans. The pages are easy to navigate and the site is user-friendly. Already, the web hosting service has a long list of satisfied customers behind. The website is made in pleasing shades of blue.



Contact

Derek Smith

http://upwebhosting.com/

Address: 9875 St Vincent Place ,

New York , NY 12197

E-mail: info@upwebhosting.com

Phone: 818-230-8999