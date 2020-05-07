"Upwrite," a New Platform to Share, Organize, and Track Information, Now on Kickstarter

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Created to harness the power of technology for individuals, Social Workers and communities, Upwrite is expected to deliver powerful functionalities that change how things are done, including how we obtain, use, share, and manage information.



With Upwrite, create handy notes in a collected and organized way with easy access to update, save, export, delete, or sort on the go. With notes placed into individual blocks, search and organize content instantly with customized lists. Similarly, create databases with Upwrite and link knowledge blocks and keywords for improved search functionality and organization.



Additionally, use Upwrite in professional capacities to improve efficiency and get more done in the day. A possible testing ground for new employees or trainees, Upwrite can be used for report writing, testing taking, and other functions, or to create work routines with bespoke knowledge blocks. Upon registering an Upwrite account, users can identify to one of several occupations for a customized, career-oriented experience that uses secure encrypted environments to analyze occupation-specific keywords and information.



The product of a continuous journey of five years, Upwrite looks at how things can be done differently in terms of obtaining, using, sharing, and managing information. Helping people discover their passions and manage tasks or processes of everyday life, Upwrite is a viable solution across sectors and users.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support Upwrite, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early February 2021, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/upwrite/upwrite-application



Supporters around the world can back Upwrite by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £10. But for a pledge of £50 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including free Upwrite merchandise. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Upwrite

Upwrite, a platform changing how we search, use, share, organize, and view information, was designed by Raymond Hill of London, United Kingdom. A versatile application for users across industries and sectors, Upwrite makes it easy to manage tasks and processes in everyday life.



