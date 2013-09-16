Ur SOLAR SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL WIND TURBINE PARTNERSHIP with WINDSPIRE

Milpitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Ur Solar Solutions (UrSS)
is pleased to announce a new global partnership with Windspire of WI for 2.1kW and 5Kw Vertical Turbines. The systems will be installed as arrays to compliment solar power systems installed for luxury private properties, corporate projects,solar carports and Energy Harvest Parks.UrSS of Milpitas CA is a U-Group, LLC.
funded project that will integrate Windspire Wind Turbines with LED's, Solar Panels and battery storage under the "Solar Whisper" brand name.
"This unique Wind Turbine-Solar Power product is part of our meticulously engineered solutions offered by UrSS to our privileged individuals and corporate client base," says Sanjeev Chitre, Managing Partner of UrSS. "Our relationships with Patriot Solar and GlobalWatt, Inc. of MI, Cobalt Power Systems of CA and ZBB Energy of WI enables us to design and install such combined energy efficient systems."
"We are excited about our partnershipwith UrSS as they have the infrastructure to provide and incorporate our products in unique solar installations," says Matt Kouba, President of Windspire, Inc. WI.
About Ur Solar Solutions
Ur Solar Solutions (UrSS) is a marketing partnership between The U-Group, LLC. of Milpitas, CA and companies like Windspire of WI, GlobalWatt, INc., Patriot Solar of MI and ZBB Energy of WI.