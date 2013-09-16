Ur SOLAR SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES NEW MARKETING ALLIANCE with PATRIOT SOLAR

Milpitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Ur Solar Solution (UrSS) today announced a marketing corporate alliance with Patriot Solar of MI. UrSS will market and distribute solar products manufactured and distributed by Patriot Solar exclusively for ground/roof mount hardware, mobile systems (Sun-Pad), solar street lights, single/double axes tracking systems and related products.



“We believe that Patriot Solar has developed a broad array of products that complement our power offerings of solar systems for privileged clients, corporate projects and Energy Harvest Parks. This cross marketing effort expands the territory we can each cover with our products,” says Sanjeev Chitre, Managing Partner of UrSS.



Jeff Mathie, President of Patriot Solar believes that the Crafted Solutions including wind turbines, carports and intelligent power management systems provides an attractive market for Patriot Solar. “We have seen corporations doing the right things by leveraging existing tax/depreciation incentives while reducing the carbon print of their organization. UrSS has uniquely positioned itself to address this important market need,” says Jeff.



About Ur Solar Solution

UrSS is a marketing partnership with the U-Group LLC. www.theugrp.com of Milpitas, CA and companies like Windspire of WI, Globalwatt of MI and ZBB of WI.