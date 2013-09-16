Ur SOLAR SOLUTIONS (UrSS) ANNOUCES NEW MOBILE SOLAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP with GLOBALWATT, INC.

Milpitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Ur Solar Solutions (UrSS) announced today that it has established a marketing partnership for the various Mobile Solar Platforms developed and built by GlobalWatt of MI. UrSS is a U-Group, LLC. funded project providing meticulously crafted solar solutions integrating Solar (Photovoltaic), Wind, LED, Power Management and various applications for roof tops, ground mount and car ports including Energy Harvest Parks.



Globalwatt has developed Mobile Solar Platforms like The Charlie (500W), The Zorro (1kW) and The Sun-Pad 2 (2kW) that can be used for various applications in recreational, industrial, disaster relief/emergency and Military environments.



“Through this partnership with Globalwatt we will be able to offer a broad mobile product line to our global clients. We are excited about the near term markets like telecom, healthcare and construction,” says Sandeep Sharma, Director for New Markets at UrSS.



“Globalwatt’s module/mobile units manufacturing facility in MI is critical to these markets as UrSS expands to meet both local and global demands,” says Len Griffin, President of Globalwatt Inc.



About Ur Solar Solutions

UrSS is a marketing partnership with the U-Group, LLC. www.theugrp.com of Milpitas, CA and companies like Windspire of WI, GlobalWatt of MI and ZBB of WI.