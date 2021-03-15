Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Urban Air Mobility market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Urban Air Mobility industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.



The Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is expected to be valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.54 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.9%. A rise in demand for an alternate mode of transportation is driving the urban air mobility market. A rising population has led to on-road traffic, which provides lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The growing demand for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation will fuel market growth.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Urban Air Mobility Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314



Moreover, the demand from companies for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation is anticipated to help in the development of the UAM market. An increase in urban population, a rise in the need to manage limited natural resources with an increase in the focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors for the rise in demand for smart city solutions. The surge in Smart City initiatives will foster the need for urban air mobility, and the market players will have to cater to such demand.



An increase in the population has resulted in a rise in on-road traffic, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the development of the urban air mobility market. The administration of urban mobility still often operates in an environment that is extremely fragmented and hostile to change. Mobility systems often even do not respond adequately to emerging customer needs, combining single steps of the mobility value chain into a consolidated system.



Europe is forecasted to be a significant regional ground for the urban air mobility market. The UAM initiative undertaken by the European Innovation Partnership on EIP-SCC (Smart Cities and Communities) has been taken into consideration by various European countries to explore the potential of drones in an urban context.



Urban Air Mobility Market Key participants include Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Urban Air Mobility Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/314



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Urban Air Mobility Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Infrastructure, Charging Stations, Vertiports, Traffic Management, Platform, Air Taxis, Air Shuttles, Air Metros, Last-Mile Delivery, Air Ambulance, Personal Aerial Vehicle, Cargo Aerial Vehicle



Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Piloted, Autonomous, Hybrid



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Intercity, Intracity



Urban Air Mobility Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Urban Air Mobility Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Urban Air Mobility Market By Operation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Urban Air Mobility Market By Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Urban Air Mobility Market Regional Outlook

Continued…