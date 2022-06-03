Urban Air Mobility Market Growing with the Highest CAGR During 2022-2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- This report provides an analysis of the urban air mobility market from 2018 to 2030. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market. It analyses factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, as well as the challenges faced it. The market is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing demand for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility, need for efficient logistics and last mile delivery modes, growing need for green energy and noise free aircraft, smart city initiative and improving technologies in batteries, motors, and power electronics.



The UAM market has been segmented into infrastructure solutions and platform based on component. From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure solutions segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure. The urban air mobility market for infrastructure solutions is divided into vertiports, charging stations, air traffic management facilities, and maintenance facilities. The air traffic management facilities segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025 owing to expected large amount of infrastructure development globally.



The urban air mobility market has been segmented into autonomous and piloted segments based on platform operations. From 2025 to 2030, the autonomous segment is expected to increase at a highest CAGR of 78.9%. This growth can be due to major investments in developing cost-effective passenger and cargo transportation options for intracity and intercity travel.



The urban air mobility market has been segmented into intracity and intercity transportation based on range. During the forecast period, the intracity segment is expected to increase at a faster pace. Intracity urban air mobility is predicted to grow as a result of factors such as increasing traffic congestion in cities due to population growth and migration from rural areas.



The urban air mobility market has been segmented into aerostructures, avionics, electrical systems, propulsion systems, and software based on systems. Due to improvements in avionics systems for remotely piloted to completely autonomous aircraft, the avionics segment is expected to lead from 2025 to 2030. Avionics systems functions as an integral part of the platform that enables full autonomy.