Urban Air Mobility Market Set to Expand by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players : Aurora Flight Sciences, Bartini, Carter Aviation, Lilium Aviation, Passenger Drone, Vimana

The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The urban air mobility market is projected to grow at a rate of 25.9% in terms of value, from USD 3.10 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 15.54 Billion by 2030.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), Bartini, Carter Aviation, Lilium Aviation, Passenger Drone, Vimana, Volocopter, Joby Aviation, Workhorse, Terrafugia and Kitty Hawk / Zee Aero. Manufacturers who have designed an Aircraft Concept/CAD: AviaNovations, Delorean Aerospace, hopFlyt, Hoversurf, Jetpack Aviation, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, XTI Aircraft, VerdeGo Aero, Embraer and Pipistrel



The Urban Air Mobility industry is segmented into:

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2030)

- Infrastructure

- Charging Stations

- Vertiports

- Traffic Management

- Platforms

- Air taxis

- Air Shuttles

- Air Metro

- Air Ambulance

- DroNav

- Personal Aerial Vehicle

- Cargo Aerial Vehicle

- Others



By Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2030)

- Piloted

- Autonomous



By Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2030)

- Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)

- Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)



By Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2030)

- Military

- Reconnaissance

- Demining

- Target practice

- Civilian

- Last Mile Delivery

- Transport and Logistics

- Aerial Imaging Systems

- Unmanned Biologic Transport

- Medical Air Rescue

- Road Traffic Patrol

- Railway and Power lines surveillance

- Container Terminal Inspection

- Oil Spill Inspection

- Pylon Inspection

- Others



Regional Outlook of Urban Air Mobility Market:

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Urban Air Mobility market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Urban Air Mobility Market Report:

- Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Urban Air Mobility sector

- Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

- Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Urban Air Mobility industry

- In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Urban Air Mobility industry

- Analysis of the Urban Air Mobility market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

- Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Urban Air Mobility Market Report:



Strategic Developments:

The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Urban Air Mobility industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:

The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:

The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



