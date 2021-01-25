Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry jargon used to define on-demand and automated passenger or cargo unmanned air transportation services. These transport systems are developed to tackle escalating traffic congestion in urban cities. A rapidly escalating population is resulting in increased on-road traffic which is opening new growth opportunities for the market. The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 25.9% in the projected timeframe to reach a market value of USD 15.54 billion by 2030, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research.



Some of the prominent players in the Urban Air Mobility industry include: Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.



Market Drivers



Escalating demand for an alternate mode of transportation, growing population, and the increased need for systematic logistics is projected to boost the progress of the industry. Digitalization is estimated to one of the major factors influencing the growth of the industry as it has the potential to enhance the mobility system and facilitate new business models to enter the mobility market as service providers.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Infrastructure

Charging Stations

Vertiports

Traffic Management

Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles

Air Metros

Last-Mile Delivery

Air Ambulance

Personal Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle



Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Piloted

Autonomous

Hybrid



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

Intercity

Intracity



The proliferation of 5G network is also foreseen to have a pivotal part in ensuring effective communication between the eVTOL aircraft. Additionally, emergence of various startups and advancement in technologies are boosting the market demand.



Regional Outlook



The European urban air mobility market is projected to register the highest CAGR throughout the projected timeframe due to a rising investment for the evolution of advanced UAM systems with regards to commercial applications. Furthermore, the increasing trend of globalization and automation in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., is expected to bolster the industry's growth over the coming years.



