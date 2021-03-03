Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Kitty Hawk, Lilium, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Honeywell, Uber & FEV etc.



If you are involved in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you complete viewpoint. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Ambulance & Others], Product Types such as [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Infrastructure & Platform] and some major players in the industry.



Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Competitive Analysis :

The Company Coverage is aiming innovation to increase efficiency and product life. The long-term growth opportunities available in the sector are captured by ensuring constant process improvements and economic flexibility to spend in the optimal schemes. Company profile section of players such as Kitty Hawk, Lilium, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Honeywell, Uber & FEV etc. includes its basic information like company legal name, website, headquarters, subsidiaries, its market position, history and 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information.



Resource and Consumption – In extension with sales, this segment studies Resource and consumption for the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market. Import export data is also provided by region if applicable.



Important years taken into consideration in the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Focus on segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries,Rest of World etc



On the Basis of Product Types of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market: , Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Infrastructure & Platform



The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market: Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Ambulance & Others



Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report



2 Exclusive Summary



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics



4 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Segment & Geographic Analysis [2014 -2026]

4.1 By Type

4.2 By Application

4.3 By Region / Country



5 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing



