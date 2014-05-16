Urban Gorilla Coffee Launches New Online Store

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Urban Gorilla Coffee is a newly developed online ecommerce boutique that provides delicious gourmet coffee. In a period when little cafes have been bankrupted by corporate titans and fast food coffee stores, Urban Gorilla Coffee has developed an online presence to pull in new customers interested in high quality coffee. To contend in the worldwide ecommerce market, the owners of Urban Gorilla Coffee are building their online vicinity. Urban Gorilla Coffee has made a captivating coffee site and an easy to use e-commerce store. The idea for the new site has been months in the phase of development and has united the abilities of e-trade masters, web creators, software engineers, and content creators.



Urban Gorilla Coffee offers reasonable priced coffee in their online shop. These gourmet coffees are similar to gourmet-quality coffees found at a five star restaurant or a café without the gourmet price. The main contrast being that Urban Gorilla Coffee has set the cost at the wholesale level. Urban Gorilla Coffee will transport one to an otherworldly place covered up on the murky immaculate mountainous regions of Ethiopia, the origin of our Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee. Urban Gorilla Coffee is very unique from any other viable coffee supplier because of its fundamental immaculateness.



According to the owner of the company:



"We just select ripe cherry harvesting by agriculturists that are exceedingly gifted in their everyday coffee specialty, passed down from past eras over many years, positively seizing the immaculate pith of coffee itself".



Urban Gorilla Coffee included:



“We give careful consideration to the taste inclination of our customers, while holding fast to the strict quality criteria we set for ourselves from the earliest starting point. Urban Gorilla Coffee offers the most astounding quality hand-picked, completely ready fresh beans then, verify each venture all around the methodology we take after our set conventions".



In addition to Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee, they offer fine quality Colombian and Indonesian Sumatra coffee. The store offers whole green beans, whole roasted (broiled) beans, and ground roasted varieties of coffee. For the convenience of their customers, Urban Gorilla Coffee also offers products in different packaging size including samplers. Urban Gorilla Coffee provides a new, independently blended cup of gourmet coffee from the world's finest roasters. The online store gives individuals that are caffeine sensitive with different sorts of decaf coffee. There's no compelling reason to feel the fortifying symptoms of stimulant with decaf coffee, blends and seasoned espresso.



Contact Urban Gorilla Coffee at http://urbangorillacoffee.com/ to request their crisp broiled coffee beans at your door step. The site currently delivers coffee around the globe, and offers free delivery on purchases of $100 or above!