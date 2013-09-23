Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Investor Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Securities Laws Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Urban Outfitters, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) concerning whether a series of statements by Urban Outfitters, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $2.47 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2012, to over $2.79 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 31, 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from $185.25 million to $237.31 million.



Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rose from$25.62 per share in July 2012 to as high as $44.54 per share in May 2013, respectively $43.7 per share in August 2013.



Then on September 9, 2013, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its quarterly report.



Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) declined from $42.76 per share on September 9, 2013, to $38.11 per share on Sept. 10, 2013.



On Sept. 20, 2013, NASDAQ:URBN shares closed at $38.10 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com